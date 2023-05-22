Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,537,000 after acquiring an additional 21,813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $110.99 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.52.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

