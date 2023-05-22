Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Griffon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Griffon has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Griffon to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of GFF opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.18. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Griffon by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 240,137 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Griffon by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 428,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 237,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Griffon by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 345,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

