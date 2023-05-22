Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $23,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Harmonic Trading Down 0.8 %

Harmonic Company Profile

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

