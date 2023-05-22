Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945,631 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hayward were worth $18,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hayward during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Hayward Price Performance

NYSE HAYW opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at $206,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $84,412.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $159,556,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,829,331 shares of company stock valued at $266,585,322. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Stories

