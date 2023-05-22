Head-To-Head Analysis: Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) and Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS)

Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Rating) and Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halcon Resources and Woodside Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A Woodside Energy Group $16.82 billion 1.33 $6.50 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Halcon Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Woodside Energy Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Halcon Resources and Woodside Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Halcon Resources and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats Halcon Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures. The Pluto segment develops liquefied natural gas in assigned permit areas. The Australia Oil segment is involved in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of crude oil in assigned permit areas. The Wheatstone segment is involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, and condensate. The Development segment includes the exploration of gas resources in Scarborough, Sangomar, and other project areas. The Other segment is composed of the activities undertaken by exploration, international and Sunrise Business Units. The company was founded on July 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

