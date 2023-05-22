Head to Head Contrast: Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) vs. Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Spark New Zealand shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $5.76 billion 0.72 $441.00 million $1.54 10.91 Spark New Zealand $2.53 billion 2.43 $279.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Spark New Zealand’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Spark New Zealand.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 6.56% 7.57% 2.04% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Frontier Communications Parent and Spark New Zealand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 1 4 1 2.71 Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus target price of $30.43, suggesting a potential upside of 81.12%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Spark New Zealand.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Spark New Zealand on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

