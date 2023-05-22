HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,541 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AFG opened at $117.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.43 and a 52-week high of $150.98. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.