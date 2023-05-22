HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 42,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $118.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $119.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.