HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $40.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

