HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGS opened at $185.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $209.82.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

