Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Hilltop worth $111,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HTH stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hilltop news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,272 in the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.