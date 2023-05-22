Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 387,692 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 203,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 387,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 104,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $87.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 14.88%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.36%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.