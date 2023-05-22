Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 110.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 387,692 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 203,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 115,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 387,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 104,589 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $87.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.36%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

