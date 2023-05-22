H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,557 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $29.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Stories

