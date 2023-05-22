Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of HY opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -94.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.