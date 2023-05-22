Imperial Brands PLC Announces Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.263 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.
Imperial Brands Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $22.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80.
About Imperial Brands
