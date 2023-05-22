Insider Buying: Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) Director John P. Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,935 shares in the company, valued at $234,006.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Spruce Power Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SPRU opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.45. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
About Spruce Power
Featured Stories
