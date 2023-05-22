Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Insider Sells $133,807.50 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $133,807.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, James Kihara sold 523 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $9,487.22.

On Thursday, April 6th, James Kihara sold 701 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $12,730.16.

On Friday, February 24th, James Kihara sold 350 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $6,573.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.