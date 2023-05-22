Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 37,650 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $47,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,541,704 shares in the company, valued at $16,927,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

