Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells 2,604 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Yea sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $26,404.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KALV opened at $10.53 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.22. On average, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on KALV shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.