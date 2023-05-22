Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells 2,604 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Yea sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $26,404.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $10.53 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.22. On average, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KALV shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

