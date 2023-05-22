Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $85,495.92 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $85,495.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Zillow Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.
Separately, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.
