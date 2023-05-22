Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $85,495.92 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $85,495.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,880,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after acquiring an additional 850,620 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

