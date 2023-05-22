Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells $85,495.92 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $85,495.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

