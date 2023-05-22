Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $134.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

