Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,082 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

