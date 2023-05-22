Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 330.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
ENTG opened at $96.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4,839.00 and a beta of 1.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
