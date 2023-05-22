Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 933 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 318.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 113.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $26.11.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

