Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $89.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.77. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,554.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,554.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,998 shares of company stock worth $3,439,588 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

