Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $298,485. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FHN. Bank of America began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

