Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,733,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,357,000 after acquiring an additional 936,811 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,895,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,679,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,422,000 after acquiring an additional 321,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $66.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $865,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,931.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $865,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,931.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021,934 shares of company stock valued at $61,437,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

