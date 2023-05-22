Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 386 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. increased its position in UGI by 3,611.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,923 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in UGI by 73.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in UGI by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE UGI opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -49.15%.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

