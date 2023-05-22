Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 416 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 315.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 587,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $17,541,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,206. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.4 %

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

NYSE:PHM opened at $69.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $70.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

