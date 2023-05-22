Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $34.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $63.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 5.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.58.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.