Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $2,401,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 5,015.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.2 %

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.72%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.