Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 177,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.1 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.