Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Z opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.93 and a beta of 1.64. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $330,803.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $330,803.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $85,495.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,451.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

