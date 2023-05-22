Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

WTRG stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

