Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.62.

NYSE:AMH opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

