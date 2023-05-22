Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $96.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.64. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

