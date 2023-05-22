Intech Investment Management LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

