Intech Investment Management LLC Has $514,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cognex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Cognex by 0.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognex by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $53.00 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $58.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

