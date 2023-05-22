Intech Investment Management LLC Has $538,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,289,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 591,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 53,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.