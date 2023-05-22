Intech Investment Management LLC Has $611,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

WBD stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

