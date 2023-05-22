Intech Investment Management LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $33.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

RPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 160,388 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $5,384,225.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,225.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 160,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,384,225.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,225.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087 over the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

