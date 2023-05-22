Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $239,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in News by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on News in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

