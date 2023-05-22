Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $292,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 458.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 352,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 289,781 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 84,757 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

