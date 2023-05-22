Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $500,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,315 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AAL opened at $14.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

