Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aramark by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,894,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,708,000 after buying an additional 121,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,831,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,352,000 after acquiring an additional 428,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,780,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Aramark Price Performance

Aramark Dividend Announcement

NYSE ARMK opened at $39.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Stories

