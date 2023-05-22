Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $754,000 Investment in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 4.2 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

