Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 301,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,769,000 after acquiring an additional 163,691 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Hubbell by 161.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 243,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,224,000 after buying an additional 150,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,168,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $280.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $284.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

