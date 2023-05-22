Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Repligen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Repligen by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $159.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average of $173.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

